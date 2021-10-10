Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monro by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Monro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

