Morgan Stanley Cuts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $173.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOV. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.18.

DOV opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.84. Dover has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Dover by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

