Morgan Stanley Increases B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 576

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BME. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 577.20 ($7.54).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 565.40 ($7.39) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 571.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 562.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.