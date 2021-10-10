Morgan Stanley Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $90.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

