Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) Insider Buys A$11,093.20 in Stock

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) insider Paul Dougas bought 21,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,093.20 ($7,923.71).

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Mount Gibson Iron alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Mount Gibson Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing of hematite iron ore in Australia. It operates in two segments, Extension Hill and Koolan Island. The company primarily holds interests the Extension Hill mine and Iron Hill deposit in the Mid-West region of Western Australia, and Shine iron ore project, as well as operates haulage of the ore via road and rail for export from the Geraldton Port.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Gibson Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Gibson Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.