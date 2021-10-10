MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MTUAY opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.44. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

