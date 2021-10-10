Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price upped by Truist from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

