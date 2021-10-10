MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OptimumBank by 188.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

OptimumBank Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

