Myriad Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $10,185.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,801,449,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.