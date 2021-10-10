National Bankshares Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$57.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear to an action list buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

TSE GIL opened at C$44.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$26.82 and a 12 month high of C$50.43. The stock has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.61%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

