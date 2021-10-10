Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $67.02 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

