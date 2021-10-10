Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of AeroVironment worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,900 shares of company stock worth $6,643,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,893.00 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

