Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $21,876,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

FRT stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

