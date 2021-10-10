Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,412 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $46.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

