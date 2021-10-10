Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 11,291 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,002,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DLB opened at $88.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

