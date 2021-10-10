Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 49.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,097,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLS. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

