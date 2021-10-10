NCC Group’s (NCC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on the stock.

NCC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a market capitalization of £796.89 million and a P/E ratio of 73.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.