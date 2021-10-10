Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Sell Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Needham & Company LLC restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $614.55.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $785.49 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $735.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

