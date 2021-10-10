Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Neenah worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 39.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 28.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 529.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.69 million, a PE ratio of -220.41 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

