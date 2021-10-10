Nel ASA’s (NLLSF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nel ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nel ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

