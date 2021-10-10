Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

ETR NEM opened at €81.92 ($96.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is €83.77 and its 200 day moving average is €69.31.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

