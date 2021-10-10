Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEMTF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nemetschek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEMTF stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $101.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.