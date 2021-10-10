Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEMTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $101.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

