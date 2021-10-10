Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives $96.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

NEMTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $100.50 on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $101.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

