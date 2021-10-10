NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 112,899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.