Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $172.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.83.

NXST stock opened at $153.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.05. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

