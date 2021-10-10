Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.79. Nexters shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.