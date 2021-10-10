NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.46. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 636,208 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $312.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 445,000 shares of company stock worth $699,050 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,321,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,058,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 786,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

