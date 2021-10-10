NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $301.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $264.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

