NKN (NKN) Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. NKN has a market capitalization of $239.83 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

