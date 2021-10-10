Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 55,987.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 60.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $36.38 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

