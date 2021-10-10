Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

About Noodles & Company

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.