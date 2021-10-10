Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $49,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $237.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $245.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.