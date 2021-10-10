Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 317.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

