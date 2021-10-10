Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $565,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $56.90 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.07, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

