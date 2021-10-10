Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Assurant by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $162.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average of $158.08.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

