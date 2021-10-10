Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 64,489 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

