Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 662,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth $190,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,446.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

