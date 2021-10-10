Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $610.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

