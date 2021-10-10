Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.90 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

