Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Cummins by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $236.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

