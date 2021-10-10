NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.83.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.