NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,838.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,868.01 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,069.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,949.87.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,303.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.