NXM Hits Market Cap of $875.76 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, NXM has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $132.34 or 0.00241915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $875.76 million and $14,725.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00047238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.31 or 0.00216260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097832 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,902,244 coins and its circulating supply is 6,617,283 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

