NYL Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

NYL Investors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $56.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

