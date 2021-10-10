Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $47.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.