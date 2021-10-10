OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Down 0.3%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 15,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 71,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.51.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.