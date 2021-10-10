OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. OCI has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

