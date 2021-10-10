OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,091,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 380,176 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 317.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 289,938 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

