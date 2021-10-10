Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150,250 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $629,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $287.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.